Spotify is finally making a long-awaited feature a reality. Spotify Now Lets You Download Songs to Your Apple Watch and stream them directly to your headset. The new update will let you stream music offline without the need of a phone at all.

Spotify Now Lets You Download Songs to Your Apple Watch

Check Also: Spotify Search Filters for Android and iOS will make Search Faster

Let’s say you go out for a run and you don’t want to bring your phone with you. Just download your favourite playlists/songs to your watch and then stream them via Bluetooth. That’s a highly-requested feature that has been around for a while on other platforms and apps. Unfortunately, the new version of the app is not available for everyone. So it will take a couple of days to be available for all.

Just recently, Spotify has updated the platform to offer a better experience to podcast listeners. The company has launched a new Podcast Charts experience for both mobile and desktop users. To see the trending podcast episodes, a discovery mechanism has been added. It will help listeners to find whatever they are looking for with keywords. This chart is named as top episodes and it is determined by recent unique listener numbers. Moreover, you can also download full albums on desktop.

For More Information Please Check: Spotify Now Let Desktop Users Download Full Albums