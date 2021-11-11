Daniel Ek and Martin Lorentzon established Spotify on April 23, 2006, as a Swedish audio streaming and media services company. As of September 2021, it was the world’s largest music streaming company provider, with over 381 million monthly active users, including 172 million paid members. Spotify has released a flurry of upgrades throughout the world, some of which are now will also b accessible in Pakistan. The Swedish music streaming and media services company has now made it extremely easy to ban other users. Furthermore, it has made Autoplay the default setting for Spotify Link devices, however some users have expressed dissatisfaction with this.

Spotify Charts, which provide music suggestions based on location, are the key feature.The Verge reports that Spotify consumers may now simply ban a person by heading to their Spotify profile, hitting the three-dot menu above their public playlists, and selecting Block. The user who has been blocked will be unable to view your activities or any of your public playlists. Formerly, users had to approach customer service in order to block other members. In the same way, a user can be unblocked.

Spotify Now Makes Things Simpler to Block Other Members and Sets Linked Devices on Auto Play

Spotify modified its Autoplay function, making it the default setting when a person is listening to music on Spotify Link devices like linked speakers. After users reported the problem on the Spotify Community forum, believing it was a bug, a Spotify Community administrator clarified that it was, in fact, a feature. This implies that if you listen to Spotify music on a device other than your smartphone or PC/Mac, Autoplay will be enabled and the tracks will be saved for ongoing replay. This will happen regardless of the Autoplay setting that is currently active. This option only affects direct playback on your mobile or PC/Mac (apps), and it is not available internationally.

The final feature is a Charts update. Spotify will now provide city-specific charts in over 200 places. The goal is for members to be able to view any artist or song that is currently popular in their region. The charts in each of the cities will differ dependent on the region’s listening audience. “On Fridays of each week, Spotify will refresh the charts based on activity from listeners in that city,” the business said in a dialogue sent to Gadgets 360. Spotify also created ‘Local Pulse’ charts, which rank the most distinctively popular songs in each location each week in comparison to its global popularity.

