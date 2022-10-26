Spotify Paid Subscriber Base Reaches 195 Million

People love music and it is evident from the growing number of Spotify paid subscribers which reached 195 million during the third quarter of 2022. This is 188 million up as compared to the previous quarter. The company was already expecting this much raise in paid subscribers this quarter when compared to the financial forecast.

The monthly active users of Spotify also reached 456 million in Q3 which is above the company’s previously shared forecast which was 450 million. During the second quarter, there were 433 million active users monthly. Spotify also revealed that it has now 4.7 million podcasts which were 4.4 million by the end of June. During this quarter, the launch of Megan Markle’s podcast was a new addition.

Total revenue came in at €3.04 billion compared to a forecast of €3.0 billion.

While telling about the increasing subscriber base, Spotify CEO Daniel Ek said that the results are almost the same as expected. Since this is an investment year for the company, Spotify’s margins stood at 24.7 percent compared to the estimate of 25.2.

“This is all playing out largely as we expected, despite the macro environment,”

When asked about the price raise, EK said that the company is looking to raise the prices of its premium packages and is in talks with table partners regarding it.

Moreover, Ek also said that in the future company needs to be more selective with its overall spending. Future investments will be made if they are advantageous to the company’s margins and if they strengthen the value proposition to users.

No doubt, the company has witnessed huge growth in terms of paid subscribers, and keeping in view its growing popularity, it is working on implementing even better features.

