Spotify is testing a new and more affordable subscription dubbed Spotify Plus. The service is under A/B testing with only some users reporting that they’ve gotten an offer to try it with different price tags. Some users saw Spotify Plus as a $1 monthly service, a tenth of the $10/mo price for the Premium tier. However, Plus is a mix between Free and Premium. It’s mostly the Free tier with some restrictions lifted.

Spotify Plus- A Cheap ad-supported Subscription is under Testing

For context, the Free tier lets you listen to any album, but with a limited number of skips. In free service, you can only skip 6 tracks every hour. There are also playlists where you can pick the songs yourself, but those playlists are either auto-generated or curated by Spotify.

On the other hand, Spotify Plus comes with an ad-supported feature. You can play any song you like and skip as often as you like. It is unclear at the time when the feature will be available for everyone.

Just recently, Spotify has made a long-awaited feature a reality. Spotify now lets users download songs to their Apple Watch and stream them directly to their headsets. The new update let you stream music offline without the need for a phone at all.

