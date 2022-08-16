Spotify Premium Users Can Get 3 Months Free-Trial- Here’s How To Get It?

Spotify is one of the flourishing platforms for music, podcast, and video service through which millions of songs can be accessed from all around the globe. To stay current and up to date, it has been bringing new designs and features to give convenience and more options to the users. Spotify has recently announced a three-month trial of its Premium tier globally. The standard trial period of Spotify lasts 30 days. However, Spotify Premium Users will now be able to have a three-month trial for free.

Spotify Premium Users Can Get 3 Months Trial For Free For $10 Per Month

Spotify is giving newcomers around the world a chance to take the streaming service for a $10 monthly fee. This new offer was revealed on Monday, August 15. It is open to anyone who has signed up for Spotify Premium. The actual reason behind this all-new offer is to bring back Spotify Premium subscribers who ditched the service before July 15, 2022. That’s why Spotify is also offering three months for the price of one, which comes to be just $3.33 per month.

Spotify stated that:

“In need of a pick-me-up to get you through autumn and the cooler days ahead? It’s easy to keep the summer beat going with your favorite beach or poolside tunes — especially when they’re unlimited, on-demand, and ad-free — and when they cost even less.”

Spotify Premium does not include ads that are usually a part of the free tier. It also lets Spotify mobile users select each track, while free users have to use a shuffle option and up to six skips per hour. In addition to that, Offline listening is also available for paying subscribers, while the free version offers no such feature.

How to get 3 free months free of Spotify Premium?

The current offer by Spotify of three free months will run through September 11. Your subscription will renew automatically at the regular monthly cost once the trial ends. However, if you will cancel before the trial period ends, then the subscription will not renew. In order to sign up for the three-month trial, go to Spotify’s website.

