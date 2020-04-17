The social media apps clearly understand that what users need when they are caged in-home due to the global lockdown. In the wake of such hours, different social apps are launching a new feature, either for helping people with fundraising or by providing them with great features that will help them kill time at home. Spotify has also brought great functionality for its premium users that will help them have a happy time while staying at home.

Now users will be able to fine-tune their playlist while listening to their favourite songs. Previously users use to rely on curated playlists that do not include 100% guaranteed songs according to your likings, which means you will have to skip plenty of them if you don’t like them. This process is not just annoying, but it is quite time-taking as well.

Spotify Premium Users Get Hide feature on Android and iOS

Well, to cope with it, the music app has announced that Spotify premium android and iOS users will be able to hide songs in Playlists. With this feature, users will be able to personalize their playlist more to listen precisely whatever they want to.

