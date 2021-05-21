Spotify is not very active when it comes to rolling out new updates. However, from the last few weeks, the company is bringing some great features for us and now we have come across another one i.e; Spotify search filters.

The updated version of Spotify for Android and iOS will come with new search filters, helping users to get more precise and accurate search results in the search bar. The search filters added today include Top Results, Artists, Songs, Playlists, Albums, Podcasts & Shows, Episodes, and Profiles.

Users who are able to get the updated version of the app will see the search filters just below the search bar. To improve your search experience, one needs to tap on one of the search filters and type the thing that you are looking for in the search bar.

Spotify Search Filters for Android and iOS will make Search Faster

Once the app finds results, you’ll be getting them in the form of curated playlists, podcast episodes, songs, albums, or any other media content available through Spotify. Overall, the addition of these new search filters is likely to make search faster and easier for both Android and iOS users.

The addition of these new search filters will make search faster and easier for both Android and iOS users. The company has not announced when users will receive these new filters for search however Spotify has started rolling out new updates for Android and iOS.

Furthermore, the company has also tried to improve the visibility of app for people who have visibility issues. Catering the issues, the company has come up with three accessibility options are introduced for users including buttons with increased readability features, options for text resizing, and a beta for podcast transcripts.

