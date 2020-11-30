Back in 2013, the stories behind the application stories started with Snapchat. This is the only application that made your snaps and texts disappear after 10 seconds. Moreover, Snapchat was trying to become famous as more than just the Mission Impossible messaging application. Spotify Stories Version is the next Big thing in Town.

Snapchat launched stories which visualize as a set of pictures taken by the users to show their friends and families what they are doing over the last day. Each story posted by a user stay posted on the application for 24 hours and then disappears automatically.

Besides this, Instagram added its version of stories in 2016 and put them at the top of the page so they could be instantly seen. To say that Instagram got a push from including the story feature would be an understatement. Recently, many other messaging applications and social media apps have added their story feature.

Twitter and LinkedIn did same with the latter calling its version Fleets. Moreover, with Fleets, a Twitter user can respond to tweets, post texts, videos, pictures, and can use different backgrounds.

Now it seems like streaming music service Spotify is also trying to join the club like many other applications. According to a tweet from “Internetainerpreneur named TmarTn, when searching for the annual Christmas Hits playlist curated by Spotify, a hint appeared on the playlist’s profile picture that said, “Tap to see the story” as celebrities revealed their favorite Christmas music. More on this below. The User Interface is the same to the ones used by other apps with a broken bar on top that divides the stories into individual sections. Tapping on the left or right side of the screen moves the story back or forward accordingly.

The latest functionality is part of an A/B test, so if you open up the application on your Android or iOS device, you may be able to check it out. We happened to find it on the iOS application by going to search and searching for Christmas. Just tap on the Christmas Hits “album cover”, and as we already observed, in the display picture on the page there is a prompt that reads Taps to see a story.” Click that, and you will see video stories from renowned celebrities like Meghan Trainor, Phil Springer, and Kelly Clarkson.

Furthermore, Spotify is not a messaging application; we would expect that the stories on the application will b restricted to big names in the music industry keeping in touch with the fans.

