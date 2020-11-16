Spotify to be launched in Pakistan soon

Spotify, a Swedish based audio streaming and media content provider, may soon officially launch its services in Pakistan.

On Saturday, November 14, Spotify created a checked Instagram account for Pakistan called ‘Spotify Pakistan’. The Swedish company has not provided or posted any announcements or details about the launch of its service in Pakistan, except for account formation. However the account has managed to attract over 14,000 followers on the photo-sharing website since its launch.

Sure looks like ⁦@Spotify⁩ is considering launching a premium podcast plan based on the survey I was prompted to fill out when I opened its app this morning… pic.twitter.com/6XjsWC79sn — Andrew Wallenstein (@awallenstein) November 6, 2020

Spotify is currently the world’s biggest subscription site for music, with over 144 million users. The audio streaming network is available in 92 countries at the moment. Users would be able to enjoy a listening experience that includes 60 million songs, 4 billion playlists, and localised music personalization characteristics if released in Pakistan.

In addition, if Spotify services are introduced in Pakistan, it would also help improve the country’s podcast scenario, as the streaming service company has previously proposed introducing a podcast subscription service in a survey sent via the Spotify app. Andrew Wallenstein, President of Variety’s Insight Network, announced the news about the survey.

According to sources, though, Spotify’s representative said the survey could not be taken as definite product plans. He added, “At Spotify, in an attempt to enhance our customer experience, we regularly perform a variety of surveys.” Some of these end up paving the way for our greater experience with consumers, and others act just as valuable lessons. We have no more news to share on future planning at this time.”