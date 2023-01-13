Advertisement

Spotify has revealed the date of the next edition of its Stream On event. The Stream On event will take place on March 8th at 1 PM ET. Originally, the company started running Stream On events in 2021 to showcase product updates, tools for creatives and exclusive podcasts.

Spotify to Host its next Stream On Event on March 8th

This year we can expect more of the same. Spotify promises to show how it’s “unlocking new possibilities for more creators than ever before.” It will reveal tools and initiatives designed to help creators to be discoverable by new audiences. Moreover, it will build a community and achieve success across music, podcasts, audiobooks and other audio formats.

The company announced Spotify HiFi at the first Stream On showcase nearly two years ago. Spotify doesn’t run a ton of public events and it’s always intriguing to learn about what the company has in the pipeline. You’ll be able to watch the upcoming edition of Stream On live on Spotify’s website and YouTube channel.

Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service. It has a community of more than 456 million Monthly Active Users and 195 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 184 markets and more than 80 million tracks including 4.7 million podcast titles. It has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

