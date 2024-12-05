Spotify Wrapped 2024: Talha Anjum Crowned Pakistan’s Most-Streamed Artist

Spotify Wrapped 2024 brings its much-awaited annual insights, celebrating the songs, artists, and trends that defined the year. For Pakistan, 2024 Wrapped highlights a groundbreaking shift in the local music scene, crowned by Talha Anjum as the country’s most-streamed artist of the year. This achievement marked a turning point, as Anjum dethroned Atif Aslam, who held the top spot for three consecutive years.

The rise of Talha Anjum, alongside Pakistani talents like Umair (2nd place) and the legendary Atif Aslam (3rd place), highlights the growing diversity in Pakistani music. The timeless Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan and Talhah Yunus joined the top five local artists, showcasing a perfect blend of tradition and modernity.

Spotify reports a tremendous 54% increase in local music consumption in Pakistan, highlighting a growing appetite for homegrown talent. Rising stars like Abdul Hannan, AUR, Hasan Raheem, and Maanu also made their way among the most-streamed local artists, reminiscing a vibrant and evolving industry.

The most-streamed local song of 2024 was the soulful “Jhol” by Maanu and Annural Khalid. It was followed by Hasan Raheem, Umair, and Talwiinder’s “Wishes”. Furthermore, AUR’s “Tu Hai Kahan”, showcases how young artists are fascinating audiences with their emotional storytelling and melodic innovation.

On the global front, Arijit Singh once again took the crown of most-streamed international artists in Pakistan, followed by Pritam and Karan Aujla. The interesting piece of news is that Talha Anjum, Umair, and Atif Aslam also made their way to the top 10. Among international tracks, Anuv Jain’s “Husn” was the most-streamed song in Pakistan. “Jhol” secured the second spot, bridging the gap between local and international music trends.

Annural Khalid is the first Pakistani woman to feature on Spotify’s RADAR this year. She emerged as the top female artist in Pakistan. Her success highlights a growing platform for women in the local music industry. Moreover, Spotify’s relaunched A.S.L.I. playlist, dedicated to Pakistani hip-hop cemented its place as a defining genre in the country. It has driven an 80% surge in listeners.

If we talk about the most-streamed local albums, Umair’s “ROCKSTAR WITHOUT A GUITAR” took the top spot, followed by Talha Anjum’s “Open Letter” and Imran Khan’s “Unforgettable”. Spotify’s curated playlists, from Hot Hits Pakistan to Shaadi Hits, continued to contemplate the evolving tastes of Pakistani listeners.

Spotify features like a Top 100 Songs list and an AI DJ offering unique commentary can help you explore your personalized Wrapped 2024 on the app. Sharing Wrapped results is also quite easy due to Spotify’s social media integration, including TikTok. You can check out the official 2024 Wrapped hub on Spotify’s For the Record blog for all the details on 2024’s official Global Top Lists, brand campaign, user and creator experiences, and Global Listening Trends.

