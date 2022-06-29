Spotify’s Latest Free Update Includes a Fantastic Karaoke Option: Check more

Divas and amateur troubadours, rejoice! Spotify’s has begun rolling out a brand-new karaoke feature for singing along to your favorite songs, albeit it hasn’t yet reached all users.

When you activate the function while listening to a song on your mobile device, you’ll be given the lyrics, with the app monitoring your voice using your device’s built-in microphone. For those curious about their pitch, the new option scores your singing, giving you a score out of 100 for accuracy.

The new feature expands on the service’s recently added Lyrics mode, which allows listeners to view real-time song lyrics displayed while the music plays and share them with friends.

The new karaoke option is the latest in a series of new features announced by Spotify in recent weeks, including the launch of a “Community” page for mobile users and the announcement of intentions to add audiobooks to the site in the coming months.

Where can You find Spotify’s new karaoke feature?

The good news is that you don’t have to be a premium Spotify member to enjoy the new singalong option, since the new karaoke mode appears to be available even to free Spotify users.

To utilize the new capability, you’ll need to upgrade the app to the newest version, which was launched yesterday for both Android and iOS, but it appears that it isn’t yet available to everyone. Team TechRadar has yet to be given the opportunity to brighten up the office with our dulcet tones. At least, not with Spotify’s assistance.

To locate it, play a song and then pick the lyrics option at the bottom of the screen. Once the song’s lyrics are shown, you should be able to pick “sing” in the top right-hand corner of the screen.

When tapped, an audio analyzer display displays in the center of the screen, indicating that your crooning is being monitored.

While the new function appears to be in the process of being rolled out to customers all over the world, accessing it right now appears to be a matter of luck – some Spotify users in the US and the UK have reported being able to get singing with the feature, while others have not.

Also Read: How To Disconnect iPhone From MAC- The Best Guide On The Internet