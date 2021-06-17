Betty Labs who acquired Spotify a few months back developed an application named Locker Room. Initially, Locker Room was a platform for Sports lovers where people invited each other to join for discussing and getting updates regarding several sports. However, when Spotify acquired it, the apps started attracting music lovers as well.

Now the app has been renamed Greenroom and is launched in 135 more markets throughout the world. The new rebranded app is available in both Android and iOS versions and it has got some new features as well.

Spotify’s Locker Room mobile app renamed Greenroom

Below mentioned are some of the new additions highlighted by the company:

New app branding and a new overall look and feel

Users can now host or participate in live rooms

People can join Greenroom by using their Spotify log-in info

A new onboarding experience that puts users’ interests front and center

More chat controls are added for the best possible experience

Recording capabilities so you can complement your on-demand content with live conversations

Spotify further added that it is working on adding more fun-filled music, cultural, and entertainment topics along with the sports content for which the previous Locker Room app has been known.

The basic goal behind Greenrooms is connecting people to each other having the same kinds of interests and also making it easier for artists to keep in touch with their fans.

