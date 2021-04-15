Spotify wants to provide a smooth and streamlined experience to users. The company is getting new subscribers on monthly basis, thanks to the podcasts. Now the company has launched a new Podcast Charts experience for both mobile and desktop users. This new chart will help users find new podcasts and will further simplify the process of viewing charts.

Spotify’s new Podcast Charts experience Makes Platform Smooth

Spotify has updated the platform to offer a better experience to podcast listeners. The Top Podcasts chart is placed at priority with respect to an algorithm that is based on parameters such as recent unique listener numbers and overall follower counts. It not only helps users know about new entries and also saves their time in finding a particular podcast that is trending.

To see the trending podcast episodes, a discovery mechanism has been added, helping listeners to find whatever they are looking for with keywords. This chart is named as top episodes and it is determined by recent unique listener numbers.

The last most important addition to Spotify podcast is a web experience that was previously ignored. The web experience is updated with charts that can be easily browsed and explored. Currently, the webpage shows US charts however Spotify will launch it throughout the globe.

This is not the first change made by Spotify to make users’ experiences memorable. Previously, the company introduced ‘Hey Spotify’ mode that is a handsfree mode to activate it.

