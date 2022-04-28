Spotify’s most recent financial report reveals that the controversy surrounding its Joe Rogan podcast has had little or no impact on the audio streaming service’s subscriber base. Spotify’s premium members increased 15% year over year to 182 million in the quarter ending March 31st. It implies that the platform witnessed a growth of 2% from the previous quarter. The number of monthly active users increased 19 percent year over year to 422 million, up from 406 million at the end of the previous year. Premium members increased 16 percent year over year in the prior quarter, while monthly active users increased 18 percent.

Spotify’s Subscribers Continue to Rise Despite Joe Rogan Controversy & Russia’s Exit

Spotify had earlier anticipated that it would reach 183 million premium users this quarter, but it fell short due to its exit from the Russian market. In a press release, the company said,

Excluding the impact of our exit from Russia, subscriber growth exceeded expectations.

Spotify’s subscription growth appears to have slowed only slightly as a result of the Joe Rogan issue that gripped the firm this quarter. High-profile artists such as Neil Young and Joni Mitchell withdrew their music from Spotify after it was revealed that Joe Rogan was using his Spotify program to propagate vaccination misinformation. According to Bloomberg, the hashtag #SpotifyDeleted quickly became a trending topic on Twitter as people committed to quitting using the service.

Rogan has acknowledged that the issue resulted in an increase in his subscriber base. On a recent episode, Rogan noted,

It’s interesting, my subscriptions went up dramatically – that’s what’s crazy.” “I got 2 million subscribers at the height of it all.

Spotify is largely regarded as the world’s most popular audio streaming service. Amazon Music and Apple Music don’t share subscriber counts on a regular basis, but according to the most recent public stats collated by Music Ally, Apple Music has 60 million subscribers and Amazon Music has 55 million.

