The deadly world of Squid Game is coming to life once again — but this time, not just on Netflix. Alongside the release of its third and final season, Squid Game is teaming up with Fortnite in a special crossover event. The collaboration brings the popular survival series to the virtual battleground, adding new gameplay, cosmetics, and challenges.

Netflix will premiere Squid Game Season 3 on Friday, and Fortnite fans won’t have to wait either. Starting June 27 at 9 a.m. ET, a new island called Squid Grounds will go live in Fortnite’s Reload mode. But the fun actually starts earlier, on June 26 at 8 p.m. ET, when Squid Game-themed skins and items drop into the Fortnite item shop.

Squid Game Joins Fortnite in Epic Crossover Just Before Season 3 Premiere

Players can grab outfits inspired by the series, including the iconic red-clad guards and green-uniformed players. Fortnite is also adding themed accessories, sprays, emotes, and back blings. New items like the Glider and Boogie Bomb are being added to the Reload mode for the first time in this update.

The new Squid Grounds map includes several locations fans will recognise. Players can explore town sets, underground mazes, and even play a game of Red Light, Green Light — just like in the show. But don’t worry, it’s not life or death here — just classic Fortnite fun.

Squid Games Cup & Cash Prizes

Before the island launches, Fortnite is hosting the Squid Games Cup on June 25. It’s a duos tournament held on the Slurp Rush map, giving players a chance to win the Games Guard outfit before it’s released in the store.

More competitive events are planned in July and August. Players can join the Squid Grounds Console Cash Cups on July 18, July 25, and August 1. These are Battle Royale Duos tournaments available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and Nintendo Switch 2. Winners will earn real cash prizes.

Twitch Drops for Free Rewards

During the crossover’s first weekend, players can also earn free in-game items through Twitch Drops. Just watch Fortnite streams from June 27 at 9 a.m. ET to June 29 at 11:59 p.m. ET, and you’ll unlock:

The Games Banner Icon (30 minutes)

The Cuddly Games Spray (1 hour)

The Guarded Games Spray (1.5 hours)

The Ddakji Flip Emoticon (2 hours)

How Much Will It Cost?

According to leaks, the Squid Game skin bundle will cost 3,000 V-Bucks, with the gear bundle priced at 700 V-Bucks. Individual items are expected to be:

Guard and Manager Skins – 1,500 V-Bucks each

Male and Female Player Skins (5 styles) – 1,200 V-Bucks each

Backblings (like Dalgona and Ddakji) – 300 V-Bucks each

Emotes and Wraps – 500 V-Bucks each

While some players joked about the high price — comparing it to the debt-driven storyline of Squid Game itself — others are thrilled to see the crossover.

As one fan posted, “Elimination-based gaming inside elimination-based gaming. This is peak 2025!”