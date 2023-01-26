Squid Games Real World Spin off Game is Giving Contestants a Chill

Advertisement

The popular video platform Netflix’s Serial Squid Games gained immense popularity and many are eagerly waiting for the second season. However, the only issue is that we have no idea when it will arrive. However, Netflix’s spin-off reality series for Squid Game is one project that is now in production.

Advertisement

That’s correct! Netflix is making Squid Game into a real-world game show where you can compete like the characters in the serial. Ten episodes of Squid Game: The Challenge are planned, and contestants from all around the world have been gathered. In the UK, filming is already in progress, but it appears that the harsh conditions are causing participants to pass out. The Sun said that although the contestants have participated in the notorious “Red Light, Green Light” game, however filming took place in subfreezing -3C temps, which is making it really difficult for everyone to compete in the game.

Squid Game Real World Spin-off Show is Giving Contestants a Chill

One contender compared the setting to a “warzone,” saying that speaking would get you tossed out. When Red Light is declared in “Red Light, Green Light,” you are not allowed to move, but because it was so cold, players noticed that they started to shiver as they stood still in the subfreezing temps. Furthermore, the contestant said,

Advertisement

You could hear someone yell ‘medic’ and the crew would rush on. We ended up standing there for 30 minutes between takes. Some were crawling by the end. At least one was carried out on a stretcher.

It’s estimated that several hundred contestants were eliminated in the initial round. We are not sure if anyone will compete in the grand finale. But I think we can all agree that we hope that contestants should be given the top priority.

Check out? ‘Squid Game’ Creator Defends Netflix Reality Series: Fans Shouldn’t ‘Take Things Too Seriously’