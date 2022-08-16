‘Squirrel With A Gun’ Game Is Definitely A Big Hit

Have you ever thought of a squirrel shooting people with a gun? It’s hilarious, Right? An upcoming game, Sqirrel with a gun is soon releasing on Steam. It literally features a squirrel with a gun that is able to commit crimes and terrorize humans. The first gameplay surfaced online revealing that the game seems exactly what the name implies.

‘Squirrel with A Gun’ Has taken the Internet By Storm

Squirrel with a Gun is a hilarious indie game on the Steam page. The Steam page has described the game as:

“It is not easy, but it’s fun, to be a squirrel with a gun. Squirrel with a gun is a sandbox game that focuses on exploration and shooting combat.”

Together with robbing humans, players will be able to help the citizens and receive gifts, like a cake. The game will have a deflection mechanic to take on “Agents,” which are presumed to be the game’s primary antagonists. Players can use the recoil from firing guns to launch their cute and deadly squirrel high into the air as well.

This all-new squirrel game just shows that games do not have to be triple-A or high budget to grab an audience’s attention. Sometimes cute and bizarre things gain attention. The developer Dan DeEntremont is pretty sure to be getting more donations to this project, as it’s clear that gamers really just want to play as a cute squirrel with a gun. The majority of the comments on the video of gameplay are positive, hinting it to be a great success. The users are also praising the simplicity and the fact that how ruthless it is to be a cute creature with a gun.

