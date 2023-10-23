Sqword Dev Creative Revenge: Replacing Stolen Game with Goatse Surprise

The famous word game Sqword was reportedly picked up by a number of browser game portals without permission from game owners. Furthermore, it was said that these companies ran them on their browsers behind their own ads to earn money. During the gameplay of Sqword, you attempt to make as many words as you can in a five-by-five square grid, thus gaining more points for longer words. The game was developed by Josh C. Simmons and his friends, and you can play it for free on sqword.com.

According to a source, Simmons was able to find out that Sqword was being monetized by multiple sites that were merely embedding it with iFrame. Therefore, he decided to do something regarding the problem. In this regard, he said,

The mature and responsible thing to do would have been to add a content security policy to the page. I am not mature, so instead what I decided to do was render the early 2000s internet shock image Goatse with a nice message superimposed over it in place of the app if Sqword detects that it is in an iFrame.

If anyone of you doesn’t know about Goatse, then it’s an image of a bent-over man stretching out his anus that’s been used to shock and troll internet users since its inception in 1999.

Simmons wrote, “I steal other people’s code because I’m a total hack” to the version displayed on portals that stole his game. “It has been one of my greatest achievements as a dev”, he went on, “to live-deploy a massive goatse image to at least 8 domains that aren’t mine.” Simmons finished with a warning. “Let this be a lesson to you—if you are using an iFrame to display a site that isn’t yours, even for legitimate purposes, you have no control over that content—it can change at any time. One day instead of looking into an iFrame, you might be looking at an entirely different kind of portal.”

