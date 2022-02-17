SRD and IoT Services Regulatory Framework Issued by PTA

A new regulatory framework has been issued by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for Short Range Devices (SRD) and Terrestrial Internet of Things (IoT) Services. The regulatory framework is such that it will facilitate the IoT services operation. Furthermore, PTA has announced that from 31st March they will be accepting new applications for licenses of Class Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN).

For the development of the IoT eco-system, the framework will be providing the regulatory mechanism. With the framework the growth of the IoT service will be possible and the dream of Digital Pakistan can be attained. The IoT-enabled systems in different sectors will automate operations and render electronic services to the citizens.

The smart city systems and digital services like smart homes, smart meters, transportations etc. will be run by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0); and the Internet of Things Service is a part of it. Thus giving this support will help the government attain their Vision of Digital Pakistan. The regulatory framework is available at www.pta.gov.pk.