Sri Lanka Introduces Digital Nomad Visa For Tourists: Check Out Details

Sri Lanka is truly spellbinding and suits any traveler’s interests with its top tourist attractions. Being a tourist hotspot, Sri Lanka recently approved the grant of a Digital Nomad Visa. Sri Lanka has taken this step as most of the freelancers across the world search for options to relocate. Reports claim that Digital Nomad Visa applicants are required to verify a minimum monthly income of $ 2,000, which must be directed through the Sri Lankan banking system.

The point worth mentioning here is that the new visa can be renewed annually. Reports claim that the authorities have set the application fee for the Nomad visa at $ 500. Moreover, it also covers the visa holder’s spouse and dependents.

The visa was actually proposed by Minister of Public Security Tiran Alles. It no doubt comes at a time when countries across the globe are introducing such visas to attract global talent. Let me tell you that many countries in the region are offering such visas now including the ones in Europe. For example, Germany offers a freelance visa, especially for self-employed individuals. Other countries with the same visa include Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Taiwan, Seychelles, Romania, Saint Lucia, etc.

It would not be wrong to say that the country is eyeing itself as an attractive place for online workers around the world by introducing such visa programs. Moreover, keep in mind that many countries offering digital nomad visas will require proof of your solvency by demanding you have a fixed amount of money in the bank already. On the contrary, others might want proof of a contract or regular freelance work over a specific period of time. The need to earn a minimum salary is one of the biggest factors to overcome as it can be a deciding factor for you even if you don’t like a particular country.

For this purpose, professional nomadic couple Goats on the Road has created a Digital Nomad Visa Calculator which makes it easier for you to make the decision. The calculator gives you a fast and easy answer to whether you earn enough to meet the requirements of any given country or not. However, this calculator doesn’t guarantee acceptance of your visa. The candidates just need to enter their salary or the dollar equivalent to check their eligibility. Just for your information, Portugal, Germany, and Colombia require the lowest earning conditions but the Caribbean is confirmed to be the most demanding in earning requirements, over $8,000 a month.

