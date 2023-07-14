Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing the world around and the latest happening in AI art has taken the internet by storm. It has perhaps given wings to an artist’s imagination. Now, every other day we can see some really creative images surfacing on the internet. Now, a Pakistani AI artist, Saboor Akram, imagined global celebrities in the environment of Pakistan. She used the apps like Photoshop, Midjourney, and Procreate.

SRK to Ronaldo, AI Artist Imagines Global Celebrities in Pakistan

The first set features Indian and Pakistani celebrities. There are Shah Rukh Khan, Babar Azam, Deepika Padukone, Atif Aslam, Mahira Khan and Virat Kohli,

The second set of pictures features American television personalities and Hollywood stars like Kim Kardashian, Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner, Henry Cavill, Zendaya, and Ariana Grande gracefully dressed in traditional outfits.

In the third set, international athletes and sportspersons like Lionel Messi, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, John Cena, Ronda Rousey, Roger Federer, and Lewis Hamilton have been featured in similar desi outfits posing in the streets.

The fourth set includes international and popular singers like Lana Del Rey, Billie Eilish, Eminem, Zayn Malik, and The Weeknd, striking a pose on the streets.

The last and final set features several more international singers like Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Kanye West, Justin Beiber, Rihanna, Ed Sheeran, and Selena Gomez. While Taylor Swift donned an embroidered red kurta set with a mustard dupatta, Selena, flaunted a floral-print ensemble. Ed Sheeran, meanwhile, was seen taking a selfie with fans on the streets.

Through these images, Saboor Akram also intends to change the world’s perception of Pakistan and showcase the true beauty of the country and its people. The hyper-realistic images have left users mesmerised and couldn’t stop praising the artist’s imagination.

