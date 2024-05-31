SSP Bans Police from Posting on Social Media

Social media has become an inevitable part of the life of almost every person. People from different professions including Police, Doctors, Bankers, etc. post videos on social platforms regarding their workplace. However, as per a source, Peshawar police has banned its officers and personnel from posting videos on social media, as the ‘unnecessary’ use of such platforms ‘affects’ the cops’ performance.

The notification was issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Kashif Zulfiqar barring all personnel of the Peshawar police from making any video on TikTok. As per the notification, police personnel and officers are prohibited from even sharing their performance in line of duty on TikTok. Moreover, the SSP operations said,

“Making TikTok videos often affects the performance of the police department.”

Besides, it is worth noting here that in December 2023, the Peshawar policemen were banned from using social media. At that time, SSP Operations Peshawar had sent a letter to the police officers about social media policy. It mentioned that police personnel are using different social media platforms and are also part of numerous unofficial WhatsApp groups.

The letter said that measures are being taken to affect the morale of the police by disseminating false and sensational news via social media, so the police should disassociate itself from such platforms.