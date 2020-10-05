In addition to USB-C headset support, the Stadia Controller is now introducing an experimental “Tandem Mode” that is facilitating you to expand accessibility and input options. It also allows you to use third-party gamepads wirelessly while playing on the Chromecast Ultra.

With the help of Tandem Mode, you can connect another gamepad to your wirelessly paired Stadia Controller over USB-C.

Stadia Controller Gets ‘Tandem Mode’

When you press buttons on the secondary controller, it will act as though the primary controller’s buttons are being pressed.

According to you can “use either controller to play games on Stadia, or both at the same time.” Tandem Mode is “an early, experimental version of this feature that is intended to expand the input device options for Stadia players.” currently, it is supporting other Stadia Controllers, the Xbox Adaptive Controller, Xbox One Elite Controller (Series 1 and 2), and Sony DualShock 4.

This new addition comes with two main advantages.

First, it allows you to use select third-party controllers with Stadia, regardless if they can be connected to the device you’re playing Stadia on.

Second, it’s easier for those who are physically disabled to play Stadia, since Google is supporting the Xbox Adaptive Controller.

If the linked controller has a Type-C connector, users would be able to use a regular C-to-C cable, otherwise, they will need an adapter or special cable.

When playing with your Stadia Controller wirelessly on any supported screen, you can also use the second controller at the same time to better accommodate your accessibility needs, either by yourself or collaboratively with a second player. Tandem Mode complements other accessibility features.

