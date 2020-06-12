Standing Committee on IT to Penalize Individuals Who Spread Fake News

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication on Thursday observed that till the time proper punishments are given and fines are increased people will not refrain from irresponsible use of social media.

The observations were made during the committee meeting which held under the chairmanship of Senator Rubina Khalid here on Thursday.

The committee discussed the matters of fake videos and rumors being circulated about former President Asif Ali Zardari and implementation on the committee’s report regarding payment to PTCL pensioners.

Rubina Khalid noted that till the time proper punishments are given and fines are increased people will not refrain from irresponsible use of social media. She said that the office of the president o Pakistan is the highest public office of the country and in the holy month of Ramzan, people kept spreading fake news about former president with inappropriate content which is condemnable.

She said that FIA cybercrime wing should take steps to ensure such incidents don’t take place and if there is any need for amendment in the law then the committee be informed.

Secretary IT&T said that the incident is not right morally as well as religiuosly and FIA is taking measures to stop such things in future. Director FIA said that 25 accounts were located who were a part of this and 11 people have been identified out of whom 5 live abroad. He said the delay in resolution of such cases happens due to involvement of court where the procedures are very long.

Regarding the matter of PTCL pensioners the Committee expressed anguish over non-implementation of the committee’s recommendations and making excuses instead which is synonymous with breach of privilege of the whole Senate.

The Committee was told that Islamabad High Court has declared 1129 employees eligible in this case and has asked other BSS employees to be kept aside from this case. Out of total 40,000 employees, 21,000 are BSS employees and 17,000 are TNT employees. Committee members observed that the trust is not fulfilling its duties and if it cannot serve the employees it should be closed.

Chairperson Committee observed that due to the pandemic and the resulting situation the education system is at a halt and there should be a way out with help of technology so that the process of learning doesn’t stay halted. Private schools should adjust their fee structure and government should work on spreading the network across far flung areas of the country. The Committee decided to call ministry of federal education and professional training, HEC and PEIRA to next meeting.

