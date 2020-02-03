Users were already allowed to stare the stars in the sky at night with the web version of both Google Earth and Earth Pro but this feature was not available on the mobile version of the Earth app. With the emerging advanced mobile technology, now Google is able to show the stars on many smartphones when you zoom out of Earth. So now enjoy to stare the Stars with Google Mobile Earth App

Stare the Stars with Google Mobile Earth App

With the new changes in the Google earth app, users are able to rotate the globe to see images of the beautiful Milky Way and the stars at a point some 30,000 miles above the planet. Google has also added animated clouds that reflect global weather patterns and information about space, which is available on the app’s Voyager guided tour.

As Google wrote in a blog while announcing the new features for the mobile version of the app: “All kinds of people use Google Earth: scientists, environmentalists, government and nonprofit workers, and global citizens who simply love exploring the planet. Whether they want to zoom in and explore Earth close-up or zoom out and see the big picture, we hope people using the Google Earth app will enjoy this new opportunity to stargaze.”