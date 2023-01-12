Starfield Deep Dive Is Coming Soon!

Advertisement

The good piece of information for gaming fans is that Microsoft has recently confirmed that it is going to host Xbox games showcase later this month together with a live stream updating gamers on some exciting titles. The titles include Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall.

Starfield Deep Dive Is Not Coming On Jan 25th’s Big Event

The point worth mentioning here is that the news regarding the Xbox Developer Direct event got leaked before the official announcement which means earlier this week. However, Xbox maker has now confirmed that the biggest event will take place on January 25 at 8 pm UK time. Let me tell you that Xbox and Bethesda showcase will be available on the respective Twitch and YouTube channels.

In a post announcing the stream, Microsoft stated:

“Presented by the game creators themselves from studios including Arkane Austin, Mojang Studios, Turn 10 Studios, and ZeniMax Online Studios, the Developer_Direct will focus on big features, extended gameplay showcases, and the latest info for Xbox games launching in the next few months.”

Reports claim that there will be in-depth looks at The Elder Scrolls Online, Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, and Redfall. However, Starfield deep dive will not be coming that day as Microsoft is planning a “standalone show” for Bethesda’s Starfield. The post further says that this will allow an appropriate amount of time for a deep dive into one of 2023’s most anticipated Xbox first-party games. I know some fans will get disappointed as we will have to wait longer to see the latest game that was initially announced in 2018 and scheduled to launch in 2022. Anyhow, let’s wait and watch what comes next.

The reports further revealed that Arkane’s Redfall will be showcased with several minutes of gameplay, news on the single and multiplayer gameplay, and info about combat, customization, bosses, and more. If we talk about Forza Motorsport which is the remake of the original game, the Direct showcase will feature more gameplay and exciting new details from Team 10. So, brace yourselves as something exciting is coming up.

