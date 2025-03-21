Starlink Coming to Pakistan: Regulatory Approval Expected Soon

Starlink Internet Services (Pvt) Ltd, a subsidiary of SpaceX, is on the brink of officially launching its satellite-based internet services in Pakistan. After fulfilling all regulatory requirements set by the Pakistan Authority for Space and Regulatory Bodies (PASRB), the company is expected to receive formal approval soon, sources have revealed.

Following this development, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) is likely to issue the necessary license within one to two weeks, clearing the way for Starlink’s commercial rollout in the country, insiders confirmed. This marks a significant step toward expanding high-speed internet access, especially in remote and underserved regions.

Pilot Testing Underway

In preparation for its official launch, Pakistan has already begun pilot testing Starlink’s satellite-to-cell service. This initiative aims to eliminate mobile dead zones and ensure seamless connectivity across the country’s most challenging terrains. According to senior officials from the Ministry of IT & Telecom, the pilot project reflects Pakistan’s readiness to adopt advanced satellite communication technology. Starlink is expected to roll out its satellite-to-cell service nationwide later this year.

PTA officials highlighted that the approval process is a major milestone for Pakistan’s telecommunications landscape, aligning with global trends in utilizing satellite technology for widespread broadband access.

Starlink Coming to Pakistan:Regulatory Milestones Achieved

To commence operations, Starlink needed three key regulatory approvals:

Registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP): Completed in June 2025. Clearance from the Pakistan Authority for Space and Regulatory Bodies (PASRB): Now secured, paving the way for formal approval. A No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the PTA: Pending but expected within the next two weeks, contingent on meeting all licensing prerequisites.

Officials clarified that these steps ensure Starlink’s services will not interfere with existing communication infrastructure. Once approvals are finalized, Pakistan will join a growing list of countries benefiting from satellite-powered internet connectivity.

Regulatory Challenges and Infrastructure Developments

Pakistan introduced the National Satellite Policy 2023 and the Pakistan Space Activities Rules (2024) to regulate satellite telecommunications. These frameworks, while essential for governance, added complexity to Starlink’s licensing process. Additionally, Starlink has been required to establish ground stations within Pakistan to comply with security and operational guidelines.

Unlike traditional broadband infrastructure, Starlink’s system leverages Low-Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to provide high-speed internet comparable to fiber-optic connectivity. This method eliminates reliance on underground and overhead cables, making it an ideal solution for remote and geographically challenging areas.

Potential Pricing and Adoption Challenges

Despite Starlink’s potential to revolutionize internet access in Pakistan, its pricing structure may limit widespread adoption among individual consumers. According to sources in the Ministry of IT & Telecom, the estimated costs are:

Monthly Subscription Fee : PKR 25,000 ($90-$100 USD)

: PKR 25,000 ($90-$100 USD) One-Time Hardware Cost: $400-$500 USD (Approximately PKR 112,000-140,000)

Given these costs, Starlink’s services may primarily appeal to businesses, research institutions, remote communities, and government agencies rather than average households.

The Future of Satellite Internet in Pakistan

With Starlink moving closer to regulatory approval, Pakistan is on the verge of embracing next-generation satellite-based connectivity. If successfully implemented, this could bridge the country’s digital divide, offering reliable internet to areas beyond the reach of traditional broadband infrastructure. However, pricing strategies and local market dynamics will play a crucial role in determining the extent of Starlink’s impact on Pakistan’s digital ecosystem.

