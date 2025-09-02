Starlink in Pakistan at Risk as Lawmakers Fixate on Elon Musk’s Tweets

A heated session of the Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology revealed how lawmakers’ petty grudges risk derailing Pakistan’s access to one of the world’s most advanced internet services: Starlink.

During the briefing, Senator Afnanullah accused SpaceX chief Elon Musk of running a racially charged campaign against Pakistanis. He cited Musk’s posts on X (formerly Twitter), claiming the tech billionaire had repeatedly targeted Pakistanis. The senator then questioned whether a person with such views should be allowed to provide internet services in Pakistan.

His remarks quickly shifted the debate away from Starlink’s pending Long Distance International (LDI) license and onto Musk’s personal social media behavior. Senator Anusha Rehman even argued that, just like employers vet a candidate’s Twitter account before hiring, Pakistan should examine Musk’s background before granting his company the license.

According to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Starlink has already applied for an LDI license to operate in the country. However, the authority said the decision cannot move forward until clearance is obtained from the Pakistan Space Regulatory Authority. The committee has now summoned the space body for the next meeting, further delaying the process.

Internet Desperation vs Political Posturing

The controversy highlights a troubling contradiction. Pakistan continues to trade with countries where anti-Pakistani sentiment exists and even maintains limited trade ties with India, its declared adversary. Yet, when it comes to Elon Musk, whose company could provide a critical solution to Pakistan’s connectivity crisis, lawmakers appear more concerned about his online remarks than the benefits Starlink might bring.

Pakistan’s internet is among the slowest and most fragile in the region. Frequent undersea cable breakdowns, fragile backhaul systems, and limited reach of high-speed broadband have left millions with unreliable service. For villages and remote towns, Starlink’s satellite internet offers a way around these long-standing infrastructure gaps that local telecom firms have failed to fix.

Shutting the door on Starlink in Pakistan simply because of Elon Musk’s online remarks would be more than a symbolic snub; it could derail Pakistan’s chance to finally break free from chronic connectivity problems. With the government talking up digitalization, fintech growth, and IT exports, sidelining high-speed satellite internet over political grudges could end up being one of the costliest policy missteps in years.

