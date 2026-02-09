Starlink Pakistan Delayed Again: Is the Government Choosing Control Over Digital Progress?

Pakistan’s long-awaited entry into the satellite internet era has hit another familiar wall: government hesitation, vague security fears, and the politics of control.

The federal government has delayed issuing a license to Elon Musk’s Starlink, citing concerns over “monitoring gaps,” geopolitical sensitivities, and data security risks.

On paper, these may sound like responsible regulatory questions. But beneath the official explanations lies a growing suspicion: Pakistan is not delaying Starlink because it fears cyber threats; it is delaying because it fears losing control.

A Pattern Pakistanis Know Too Well: Connectivity Comes With Conditions

For years, Pakistan’s internet landscape has operated under an unspoken rule: access exists, but only as long as it remains controllable.

Authorities can monitor traffic, regulate gateways, and, in extreme cases, suspend connectivity altogether. Satellite internet changes that equation entirely.

Starlink and similar services operate beyond traditional infrastructure like fiber networks and undersea cables. That means the state’s ability to control information flows becomes weaker, and that is precisely what makes the technology transformative and threatening at the same time.

The Official Reason: Cybersecurity and Monitoring Gaps

Government sources claim Starlink could transmit data while bypassing Pakistan’s monitoring systems. A senior official stated that the country cannot allow a license without ensuring safety checks to protect consumer data.

Cybersecurity is, of course, a real concern. Satellite networks introduce new risks because data routing may happen beyond national borders, encryption systems may not be easily inspected by regulators, and authorities may have fewer options to restrict services during emergencies.

But the bigger problem is this: cybersecurity is not a reason to freeze innovation. It is a reason to modernize regulation.

Cyber threats evolve constantly. No system is ever permanently “safe”. Delaying satellite internet until it becomes risk-free is not policy; it is paralysis.

The Real Issue: Control Over Pakistan’s Digital Skies

Pakistan’s current internet architecture is built around centralized chokepoints. The state retains significant control because PTCL is a majority stakeholder in the undersea cable infrastructure, allowing authorities to monitor, filter, or shut down services when required. The government also purchases an extremely expensive firewall to tighten its control over the internet.

Satellite internet does not rely on those chokepoints. That is why it could be transformative for remote regions like Balochistan, where conventional connectivity remains limited or unavailable. Reliable satellite broadband could bring faster speeds, emergency communication options, and long-overdue digital inclusion.

Yet officials worry they may not be able to block satellite-based services when required. That raises an uncomfortable question: is the government prioritizing public access or state authority?

Is Cybersecurity Being Used as an Excuse?

No one disputes that cybersecurity matters. But it cannot become a blanket justification for indefinite delay, especially when Pakistan already struggles with slow broadband, frequent outages, limited rural access, and weak competitiveness in the digital economy.

Satellite internet is no longer a luxury. It is infrastructure. And security does not come from depriving citizens of infrastructure; it comes from building safeguards around it.

What Pakistan Could Do Instead of Stalling

If Pakistan is genuinely serious about data safety, there are practical steps it can take immediately, rather than keeping the country stuck in regulatory limbo.

European regulators, for example, require satellite providers to meet strict standards on encryption, consumer protection, service transparency, and lawful interception under oversight. Pakistan could develop similar compliance rules instead of stopping licenses altogether.

Other countries have addressed these concerns by requiring local ground stations and domestic routing controls. India, for instance, has pushed satellite companies to establish local gateways and meet data localization requirements, ensuring services remain under a national regulatory umbrella.

Pakistan could also move away from vague “sensitive data” claims by mandating independent third-party cybersecurity audits, annual penetration testing, and transparent reporting. That is how mature digital states manage risk, through accountability, not avoidance.

At the same time, regulators like the PTA and cybersecurity agencies must build technical capacity. Satellite internet is new, but the answer is not to delay forever. Pakistan needs updated telecom governance tools and skilled cyber oversight to keep pace with evolving technologies.

Even Ukraine’s wartime deployment of Starlink shows that satellite internet can be secure, resilient, and critical during crises. The lesson is not that the technology is too dangerous; the lesson is that it is powerful and requires smart oversight.

Geopolitics and the Musk–Trump Factor: A Convenient Distraction?

Officials have also pointed to tensions between Musk and US President Donald Trump as another factor. Pakistan fears licensing Starlink could provoke displeasure in Washington.

But this explanation feels flimsy. Pakistan’s digital future cannot remain hostage to political personalities abroad. If national connectivity decisions depend on foreign political feuds, then Pakistan is not regulating technology; it is reacting to power.

Pakistan Has Always Followed, Never Led

Satellite internet could have been Pakistan’s chance to leap forward. It could connect remote communities, reduce dependence on fragile undersea cables, strengthen infrastructure resilience, and push the country toward modern cybersecurity governance.

Instead, Pakistan is hesitating again.

The country has often been a late adopter, late on 4G expansion, still struggling with 5G readiness, slow in digital governance, and weak in cybersecurity preparedness. Now, satellite internet seems headed down the same road.

Cybersecurity is real. But so is the public’s right to access modern infrastructure.

So the question Pakistan must confront is simple: is this delay about protecting citizens or controlling them?

And perhaps the deeper question is even harder. Pakistan has spent decades watching others lead technological revolutions. Will it finally show courage to lead? Or will satellite internet become yet another innovation Pakistan adopts only after the world has moved on?