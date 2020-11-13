We are living in an era where technology has reached uncharted levels. Ranging from space exploration to digitization to being interconnected all the time via the internet. In this article, we are going to tell you about some amazing thing which you might not hear of previously. You may know about the fifth-generation (5G) internet and how it’s revolutionizing the world. But we are going to tell you about the Starlink Satellite system and how it is able to provide internet from space? But before moving to its operations, we will tell you about what actually is Starlink.

What is Starlink?

Starlink is a satellite internet constellation built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX to provide internet access from a satellite orbiting the earth. The constellation is comprised of thousands of mass-produced small satellites sent in low Earth orbit (LEO) and is about 550 km above the surface of the earth. An array will beam internet signals from the satellites down to transceivers on the ground, which in response, broadcast locally or wire directly to your Starlink router. However, it is not like the cellphone signal or 5G. It actually enables home, business, or any other remote location to connect to the internet through the satellite.

Right now, there are about 800 Starlink satellites that are orbiting the earth. Elon Musk plans to deploy at least 30,000 satellites to provide global internet through Starlink satellite system.

How Does Starlink Satellite Internet Work?

Starlink satellite internet operates in a similar way to cable internet, but there are some additional moving which you have to incorporate to make it work. Here are the steps which you must follow to make your satellite internetwork:

The user’s data request transfers from the PC to a satellite internet dish placed at your roof or some nearby location.

Now the satellite internet dish transmits the data request to one of the Starlink satellite orbiting the Earth.

In response, the satellite moving in the LEO sends the request to the Internet Service Provider (ISP).

Now when you send your data back, it reverses the whole process thus transferring data from the Internet service provider to the satellite.

Afterwards, the satellite orbiting the earth in LEO sends data to satellite internet dish and then down to your router and ultimately onto your PC. Eventually, you will be able to use the fast satellite internet on your PC.

This is the most basic elaboration of how actually the Starlink satellite internet works.

