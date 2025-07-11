Starlink Set to Launch in Pakistan, Elon Musk Likely to Attend Opening Ceremony

The globally renowned satellite internet company, Starlink, is all set to launch its services in Pakistan by the end of this year. Sources suggest that Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX and one of the richest individuals in the world, may attend the official launch event in Pakistan. According to reliable sources, Starlink has agreed to operate under Pakistan’s laws and regulatory framework. The company is expected to begin operations once it secures formal registration and licensing from the authorities.

The Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (SUPARCO) is currently finalizing an international satellite regulatory framework. Once completed, Starlink will be granted registration, paving the way for a license from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

Last month, SUPARCO hosted a workshop at a local hotel to engage with satellite companies regarding this framework. The event was attended by Federal Minister for IT and Telecom Shaza Fatima, along with representatives from Shanghai Telecom, Amazon, and OneWeb. These companies also showed interest in applying for registration. However, Starlink became the first to formally submit its registration application.

Sources confirm that while feedback from other satellite providers is being considered, the regulatory framework is being tailored to ensure safe and efficient operations in Pakistan.

Starlink already offers satellite internet in several South Asian countries. Its arrival in Pakistan is expected to boost digital connectivity, support economic growth, and enhance access to public services, particularly in remote areas.

Concerns about national security have also been addressed. Officials state that Starlink’s operations do not pose any risk to Pakistan’s strategic institutions. On the contrary, its launch is being seen as a major technological milestone for the country.

With official procedures underway and regulatory support being finalized, Pakistan is gearing up to welcome a new era of satellite internet services. If confirmed, Elon Musk’s presence at the launch event will mark a significant moment in Pakistan’s tech and telecom history.

Also read:

Starlink’s Launch in Pakistan Delayed Amid Sky-High Monthly Costs and Security Concerns