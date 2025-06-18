Starlink’s Launch in Pakistan Delayed Amid Sky-High Monthly Costs and Security Concerns

The commercial launch of Elon Musk’s Starlink internet service in Pakistan appears to be indefinitely delayed due to rising cybersecurity threats and unresolved regulatory approvals. Starlink, operated by SpaceX, was granted a temporary no-objection certificate (NOC) in March 2025, but the issuance of a full commercial license remains in limbo. Sources reveal that the matter is currently on hold, and stakeholders are taking a “wait and see” approach.

“Do you think expensive satellite-based internet is a priority over national security?” remarked an official, highlighting the government’s increased focus on cybersecurity amid growing regional conflicts.

Before launching, Starlink must receive full security clearance from the Ministry of Interior and comply with the Pakistan Space Activity Rules 2024 and National Space Policy 2023. Authorities are thoroughly evaluating the regulatory, technical, and security implications of allowing satellite internet operations.

While Starlink promises to deliver high-speed internet via Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites, potentially transforming connectivity in remote areas, the service’s pricing structure raises affordability concerns for Pakistani users.

Estimates suggest:

Residential plans: PKR 35,000/month, plus a one-time PKR 110,000 equipment fee

Business packages: PKR 95,000/month, with a PKR 220,000 setup charge

In contrast, local fiber-based internet plans cost between PKR 2,500 to PKR 12,000/month, making Starlink a premium option beyond the reach of most households.

Officials reiterated that while the technology holds promise, economic feasibility and alignment with national ICT goals are crucial. “Starlink can improve digital access, but affordability and security cannot be compromised,” one official stated.