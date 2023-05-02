Startup Ecosystem in Pakistan Faces Severe Funding Challenges as Global Investment Drops

Pakistan’s startup funding is witnessing a hard time with no deals being closed in April 2023. It is pertinent to mention that this has happened first time in three years. The last time this happened was in May 2020, during the Covid-19 outbreak, according to Data Darbar, a platform that tracks investment flows in Pakistan’s tech ecosystem. Data Darbar co-founder Mutaher Khan asserts that the decline in startup investment is attributable to a global decline in funding, not only in Pakistan. Furthermore, he stated that financing valuations and agreements have decreased significantly since the first quarter of 2018 and are now below pre-Covid levels internationally.
While startup funding in Pakistan increased by 55% to $23.1 million in the first quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter, it decreased by 86% compared to the same period in 2018, when startups attracted $172 million. Since the first quarter of 2022, quarterly funding has been falling, reaching a low of $15 million in the fourth quarter of the same year.
The decline in funding is a result of worldwide changes brought on by central banks, most notably the Federal Reserve, raising lending rates.
According to Data Darbar’s research, Pakistani entrepreneurs raised $366 million in 2021, and 2022 got off to an excellent start with an investment of $172 million in the first three months. With a total of $347 million, which was 5% less than the previous year, the figures fell to $15 million in the last quarter. From January to March 2023, six new deals were signed, suggesting a flimsy revival of the startup ecosystem. Even if they were able to secure seed and pre-seed finance, businesses in Pakistan will probably continue to be in need of funding until the country’s financial issues are resolved.
