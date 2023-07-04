Startup Funding in Pakistan Suffers Massive Fall To Lowest Level Since 2020

According to the latest data released by Data Darbar, Startup funding in Pakistan had its worst quarter since 2020. The reports claim that the investments in this category dropped to $5.2 million during April-June 2023. It clearly reflects a 95% year-on-year (YoY) and 77.5% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) decrease from $104.1 million and $23.1 million, respectively. In addition to that, the deal count was also eight, down 65.2% YoY.

just for your information, the total funding was approximately $28.3 million in the first half of 2023. It turns out to be a 60% decrease from the same period last year. The decline was far greater at 98%, compared to the $276.9 million raised in the first half of 2022.

Startup Funding in Pakistan Shrinks by 95%

The point worth mentioning here is that fundraising has been down globally, especially in Asia, where venture capital investments have dropped below pre-COVID levels. The global data for the most recent quarter has yet to be announced, reports claim that global startup funding declined 44% YoY to $22 billion in May 2023.