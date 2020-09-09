Stash is making Grocery Shopping Easy-Check Out Our Exclusive Interview Here

Stash is making grocery shopping easy. The startup has created an online platform that gives customers access to nearby grocery stores. The groceries are provided instantly with free delivery service at your doorstep.

According to the founder,

“Our vision is to leverage technology and build a bridge between the vendors and customers. We want our customers to be more involved in productive tasks while leaving the mundane and yet essential responsibility of grocery shopping to us.”

What exactly is Stash?

Stash is making grocery shopping easy, an online grocery platform that gives customers access to nearby grocery stores. The groceries are provided instantly with free delivery service at your doorstep.

How do you see the entrepreneur scene in Pakistan?

The scope of entrepreneurship is tremendous in a developing country like Pakistan. The scope of entrepreneurship is tremendous in a developing country like Pakistan When such entrepreneurial activities thrive, high growth rates are achieved, and opportunities offered to all of society, especially in such a populated country of 220 Million people where Infocus unemployment is rising day by day. Startups offer benefits through growth and employment. Part of the problem is that most young people coming out of universities prefer searching for a job instead of exploring entrepreneurial career opportunities due to financial pressures. Our Youths is highly educated and achieving specialized skills, we only need to encourage the entrepreneurial spirit among youngsters, and their skills are worthy of it.

What initial challenges did you face, and how did you overcome those challenges?

No matter how great your business idea may be, you won’t get very far if you don’t have the right people to turn your idea into reality. So, our biggest challenge was developing the right product that was overcome by the purpose of recruiting the young graduates after training them, that cost us low. Another one was our Go-to-Market strategy, which is planned by the expert opinions and mentors and is working well.

Are you satisfied with the outcomes of your Start-up?

Yes, the outcomes are satisfying. Our majority of customers are first-time grocery buyers and are very satisfied with our service and using it over again and again. This also shows a huge gap and potential in the market. Our plan is to take it further and expand our marketing campaigns and operational area to other cities to capture maximum market share.

How did NIC help you?

NIC helped us throughout our Journey. KPI’s set by the experts of NIC enabled us to achieve our short-term and long-term goals and provide us with tailored mentorship by industry veterans and domain specialists from across industries. Through one-to-one mentor sessions, tech talks, the facility fosters innovation and allows us to connect with some of the best industry experts. KPI’s set by the experts of NIC enabled us to achieve our short-term and long-term goals and provide us with tailored mentorship by industry veterans and domain specialists from across industries

With the current economy in a slump, what cost-saving tips would you have for a new entrepreneur?

There is always a need to identify the unexplored market needs and to identify the existing problems that can be solved. In my opinion, if you are facing a real-time challenge, taking an example of grocery that is being purchased by each class, here the economy factor does not matter because ultimately it will become a need of people. For New Entrepreneurs, I will suggest to start working on the idea with least capital and keep your burning cost as minimum as possible and make maximum use of available resources and start making revenues to grow further.