The State Life Insurance Corporation of Pakistan (SLIC) has taken a significant step towards modernizing its services with the launch of a cutting-edge digital platform. This new platform is designed to enhance accessibility, transparency, and efficiency for all Pakistanis seeking insurance solutions.

The launch event was graced by the presence of Commerce Minister Jam Kamal, SLIC Chairman Sulaiman S. Mehdi, CEO Shoaib Javed Hussain, and other key stakeholders. The event highlighted State Life’s invaluable contributions to Pakistan’s insurance sector, particularly through its administration of social health programs across the country.

The organization’s influence on capital markets is a testament to its positive impact on Pakistan’s economic stability and growth. Commerce Minister Jam Kamal emphasized the importance of State Life’s continuous innovation and leadership in the insurance and health sectors, recognizing their vital role in the nation’s well-being and market advancement.

State Life CEO Shoaib Javed Hussain highlighted the technological advancements behind the new digital platform, emphasizing its ability to deliver the highest standards of transparency, efficiency, and security. The platform aims to ensure that SLIC’s services are accessible and beneficial to customers, partners, and stakeholders.

The launch of this digital platform marks a significant milestone for State Life, positioning the organization at the forefront of technological innovation in the insurance industry. By embracing digital solutions, SLIC is demonstrating its commitment to providing modern, convenient, and accessible insurance services to Pakistanis nationwide.