Stay A Step Ahead with the OPPO A3: Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO, has launched the OPPO A3 in Pakistan, a smartphone that is A Step Ahead in innovation with premium design, ultra-slim body, robust 5100 mAh battery and a bright 1000-nit display perfect in any lightning. The OPPO A3 is now available in outlets nationwide and online at OPPO’s official store and Daraz with the 6GB/128GB model priced at PKR 49,999 and the 6GB/256GB model at PKR 57,999.

OPPO launched the A3 in an exclusive picnic event led by OPPO PK Ollie, creating an interactive and engaging experience for fans to connect with the brand. Ollie is also offering exclusive gifts, discounts, and exciting offers for OPPO fans. Follow OPPO PK Ollie’s social media accounts for all the exclusive perks, leaks and more!

Offering a stylish yet practical device that enhances day-to-day life, the OPPO A3 is available in the eye-catching Starlight White color, boasting a sleek 7.68mm ultra-slim body and a weight of just 168 grams, offering a truly premium experience. Designed with users’ needs in mind, the OPPO A3 provides a smooth and vivid viewing experience with its ultra-bright 1000-nit display and 90Hz refresh rate, ideal for streaming, gaming, and multitasking. The 50MP ultra-clear rear camera captures life’s special moments in stunning detail while the modern camera module keeps you “A Step Ahead” in style and practicality.

The OPPO A3 is not just your stylish companion but also provides amazing durability making it perfect for everyday use. Certified with military-grade shock resistance and IP54 rating, it offers protection against everyday wear and tear and enhanced touch sensitivity on wet screens. Equipped with a long-lasting battery and 45W SUPERVOOC™ Flash Charge, the OPPO A3 provides a battery life designed to exceed four years, giving users more time on the go.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6s 4G Gen1 processor and running on ColorOS 14, the OPPO A3 delivers smooth, customizable performance tailored to user preferences. With 6GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage, the device provides ample room for apps, photos, and files. Features like 300% Ultra Volume Mode and Turbo Torch add to the device’s practicality and convenience.

