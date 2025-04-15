Stay Ahead with the All-New vivo V50 Lite 5G: Now Available in Pakistan

The vivo V50 Lite 5G is here to unleash unstoppable power, ultra-slim elegance, and pro-level photography—all in one stunning device! Designed to keep up with your fast-paced lifestyle, this latest masterpiece from vivo goes beyond expectations, pushing the boundaries of what a smartphone can do. Whether it’s all-day performance, sleek aesthetics, or next-level imaging, the vivo V50 Lite 5G delivers it all. Now available at the irresistible price of PKR 89,999, the vivo V50 Lite 5G is here to captivate and elevate your smartphone experience!

Boasting the industry’s most powerful FlashCharge and record-breaking battery life, the vivo V50 Lite 5G is built to keep up with your non-stop lifestyle. With a massive 6500mAh Ultra-Slim BlueVolt Battery, you can game, stream, and stay productive all day—without the need for a bulky power bank or battery-saving compromises. And when it’s time to refuel, 90W FlashCharge fully powers up the massive 6500mAh battery in just an hour, so you’re never stuck waiting. Plus, battery longevity is key—thanks to BlueVolt Battery technology, the V50 Lite 5G maintains 5-year battery health, withstanding 1700 full charge cycles while keeping performance strong.

To match the fast-paced demands of today, vivo ensures uncompromising speed and efficiency. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 the V50 Lite 5G delivers smooth multitasking, ultra-fast connectivity, and rock-solid stability. From intense gaming sessions to high-performance apps, V50 Lite 5G never backs down.

Think you need a heavy-duty phone case for protection? Think again. The vivo V50 Lite 5G is engineered for durability, featuring a Comprehensive Cushioning Structure, SGS 5-Star Drop Resistance, and Military-Grade Certification—so it’s tough enough to withstand everyday drops and bumps. And with IP65 Dust and Water Resistance, the V50 Lite 5G is ready for any adventure, keeping you protected against the elements. Powerful, fast, and built to last—this is the ultimate smartphone experience!

The vivo V50 Lite 5G redefines sleekness with an ultra-thin design, measuring just 7.79mm—making it the thinnest model in its series, even with major upgrades in battery life and imaging. Every detail has been carefully crafted for an elevated aesthetic, featuring a metallic High-Gloss Frame that adds depth and a premium texture to the phone’s feel. Paired with ultra-narrow bezels, the 6.77-inch 120Hz Ultra Vision AMOLED display offers an edge-to-edge immersive experience, boasting an impressive 94.2% screen-to-body ratio. The sophisticated Glow Ring design reflects light with elegance, ensuring your phone stands out in any crowd. Available in Titanium Gold and Phantom Black, the vivo V50 Lite 5G exudes an air of refined luxury and premium quality.

Whether you’re a content creator or simply capturing memories, the vivo V50 Lite 5G’s imaging capabilities will elevate your photography game to new heights. Equipped with a 50MP Sony IMX882 Camera, every shot bursts with stunning detail and vibrant color, even in challenging lighting environments. Portrait enthusiasts will love the 2x Golden Portrait feature, which adds a luxurious, golden glow to your shots, highlighting your best features with soft, flattering light. For a more refined touch, the Aura Light Portrait delivers studio-quality lighting, bringing every detail into focus for flawless, high-fashion portraits. The 32MP Ultra Clear Front Camera ensures your selfies are always crisp, bright, and Instagram-ready, enhanced by portrait-grade beautification algorithms. The 8MP 120° Ultra Wide-Angle Lens lets you explore new perspectives, capturing breathtaking landscapes and group shots with ease. With AI Image Studio, you can take your photos even further, thanks to advanced editing tools like AI Erase 2.0 and AI Photo Enhance, refining your images to perfection and making even the simplest shots look professionally crafted.

vivo stays ahead of the trends, and AI is no exception. The vivo V50 Lite 5G is packed with AI-powered features that simplify your daily tasks and boost your efficiency. With Circle to Search with Google, you can instantly search any text or image on your screen, while Live Text extracts text from photos quickly and accurately. AI Screen Translation provides seamless on-screen translations, and Album Intelligent Classification smartly tags and organizes your photos. Album Memories turns your photos into personalized video compilations, bringing your memories to life. Plus, AI SuperLink ensures uninterrupted connectivity by automatically switching to the best network, keeping you connected wherever you go.

Beyond being just a smartphone, the vivo V50 Lite 5G is your ultimate companion for an elevated, seamless mobile experience. With its powerful performance, stylish design, and cutting-edge imaging system, it’s crafted to meet all your needs and keep you ahead of the curve. Don’t miss out on unlocking next-level performance and style—get your hands on the vivo V50 Lite 5G today and transform the way you experience your smartphone!

Price & Availability

The vivo V50 Lite 5G is now available across Pakistan for Rs 89,999. vivo offers a one-year warranty for V50 Lite 5G along with 15 days of free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V50 Lite 5G is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).

