Stay and Play at home with Popular Google Doodle Games

While there are 3.04 million confirmed coronavirus cased globally, everyone is stuck at home while maintaining social distancing and isolation as per the advice of world health organization. While staying at home, most of the people are bored and depress due to the unprecedented situation we are suffering from due to this pandemic. All social media giants are playing their part to keep the morale of people up, and Google is also playing its role by launching some informative, thankyou and appealing google doodles. This time Google has come up with the new idea: Stay and Play at home. With this tag line, Google has provided people with all the popular Google Doodle games to kill this time.

Now Enjoy Popular Google Doodle Games to kill Boredom

The Play and Stay at home Google Doodle is quite colourful and the best this is how they showcased alphabets playing cricket with a ball made by socks and rolling pin. As far as the games are concerned currently, can see coding and cricket game. However, there are many more with “coming soon” tags.

While telling about games, Google said:

As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games!”

So if you are getting bored, this is one of the best ways to cure your boredom. Furthermore, Google should be appreciated by helping us stay happy within its capacity.

