Stay at Home and Enjoy PTCL CharJi Unlimited Package

Most of the people are staying at home these days due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since people are maintaining social distancing, work from home, and virtual education has become the new normal. To help people cope with this situation, PTCL has introduced CharJi unlimited package for Rs. 1,999/- per month. No Hidden Charges! The monthly line-rent is inclusive of all taxes.

With this CharJi unlimited package, one can enjoy an amazing Internet experience that allows endless downloading, streaming, socializing & gaming.

How to Avail Charji Unlimited Package?

To avail of this, you can simply dial 1218 to change your bundle to CharJi Unlimited if you are an existing subscriber, and your device is inactive. If you don’t already have a CharJi device, you can visit PTCL-Ufone Service Center or Franchise.

How to Recharge?

Now you can easily recharge from the comfort of your home! You may recharge conveniently through Uload, Easypaisa, Jazz Cash, 1-Link, UBL Omni, HBL Express, PCPM (Public Cash Payment Machines available at PTCL-Ufone Service Center) or online through credit/debit card via www.ptcl.com.pk/Customer/LoginUser or through PTCL Touch App (Available on Google Playstore & Apple App Store).

Source: PTCL