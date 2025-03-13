In today’s fast-paced digital world, staying connected with friends, family, and your favourite online content is more important than ever. Zong, one of Pakistan’s leading telecom operators, offers an impressive solution with its Monthly Social Plus package — a comprehensive bundle designed to keep you online without worrying about running out of data or minutes.

Stay Connected All Month with Zong Monthly Social Plus in Just Rs 600

For just Rs. 600 (including taxes), the Monthly Social Plus package provides an excellent mix of data, minutes, and SMS — perfect for both social media enthusiasts and those who need a reliable connection for calls and texts. Here’s what you get:

20GB of Internet Data : Whether you’re scrolling through social media, watching videos, or staying updated with the latest news, this generous data allowance has you covered for an entire month.

: Whether you’re scrolling through social media, watching videos, or staying updated with the latest news, this generous data allowance has you covered for an entire month. 100 Other Network Minutes : Need to call friends or family on other networks? No problem — you get 100 minutes for that.

: Need to call friends or family on other networks? No problem — you get 100 minutes for that. 500 Zong Minutes/SMS: Stay in touch with your Zong circle with 500 on-net minutes and SMS, giving you flexibility to call or message without extra charges.

Subscribing to the Monthly Social Plus package is quick and hassle-free. Simply dial 6001# from your Zong number, and you’re good to go! The package is valid for 30 days from the day of subscription.

Our Thoughts

Zong’s Monthly Social Plus package is ideal for those who want a cost-effective, all-in-one connectivity solution. With a substantial data allowance, a good number of cross-network minutes, and plenty of on-net minutes/SMS, it’s designed to meet the needs of modern smartphone users. Whether you’re a social media addict, a work-from-home professional, or someone who loves staying connected with loved ones, this package has something for everyone.

So, what are you waiting for? Dial 6001# now and enjoy uninterrupted connectivity with Zong’s Monthly Social Plus package!

