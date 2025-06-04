Stay Connected During Hajj 2025 with Zong’s International Dialing Mobily Bundles for Saudi Arabia

As Pakistani pilgrims embark on the sacred journey of Hajj 2025, their loved ones would want to stay connected with them. Understanding the emotional and spiritual significance of this time, Zong 4G, Pakistan’s leading technology innovation company, is offering specially curated International Dialing bundles for seamless and affordable calling to Saudi Arabia’s Mobily network. These bundles are designed to help pilgrims and their families stay close, no matter the distance; making every moment more meaningful during this spiritual experience.

The bundles are available for both prepaid and postpaid customers and fit a variety of usage needs. Details of the bundles are as follows:

Bundle Type Price (PKR) Mobily Minutes Validity Weekly (Prepaid Only) 300 + tax 15 Minutes 7 Days Weekly (Prepaid Only) 700 + tax 40 Minutes 7 Days Monthly (Prepaid & Postpaid) 1,200 + tax 90 Minutes 30 Days Monthly (Prepaid & Postpaid) 2,400 + tax 200 Minutes 30 Days

Customers can activate these bundles easily by dialing *6911# or through the My Zong App. These bundles are exclusively valid for calls made to Mobily network numbers in Saudi Arabia.

Khurram Ishaq Director LDI & International Business at Zong 4G stated: “We are committed to providing our customers with reliable solutions that keep them connected with their loved ones across borders. These international dialing bundles are a testament to our dedication to meeting the evolving communication needs of our customers.”

These newly launched international dialing bundles reinforce Zong’s commitment to superior international connectivity and continued innovation in digital and mobile services.

