Stay Connected Globally with ‘Ufone Roam Like Home Data Offers’

Ufone keeps bringing new and amazing offers for its customers. ‘Ufone Roam Like Home Data offers’ allow users to enjoy seamless 4G data connectivity wherever they go. With these amazing roaming offers, Ufone Prepaid customers can travel across different countries and stay connected, just as they would at home. So, what are you waiting for? If you are planning to go on a business trip or vacation, subscribe to a suitable roaming data offer right now!

Eligible Countries & Roaming Networks

The ‘Roam Like Home’ offers are valid for Ufone Prepaid customers traveling to the following destinations, allowing them to enjoy Ufone’s trusted 4G data network through top-tier roaming partners:

Country Roaming Partner Name UK Telefonica UK Limited, EE UK, ORANGE UK, JT (JERSEY), Vodafone UK Australia TPG Telecom Limited Austria T Mobile Austria GMBH Bahrain STC Bahrain Canada BELL Mobility, TELUS China China Unicom Egypt Etisalat Misr France Orange France Ghana Ghana Telecommunications Company LTD Iran RIGHTEL Iraq Asia Cell, Zain-Iraq Ireland Vodafone Ireland Limited Italy Vodafone Omnitel Kuwait Zain Kuwait Malaysia Maxis, Malaysia Netherlands Vodafone Libertel BV New Zealand Vodafone New Zealand Limited Oman Ooredoo Oman (Nawras) Qatar Ooredoo Qatar Romania Vodafone Romania Saudi Arabia STC (Saudia), Mobily, Zain (KSA) Singapore Star Hub South Africa Vodacom PTY LTD Spain Vodafone Espana, Orange Espagne, S.A.U Turkey Vodafone Telekomunikasyon A.S UAE Du UAE, Etisalat UAE USA Limitless Mobile, T-Mobile USA, Inc

Key Features

Prepaid Customers Only : This offer is only for Ufone Prepaid customers, ensuring flexibility and convenience for travelers.

: This offer is only for Ufone Prepaid customers, ensuring flexibility and convenience for travelers. Standard Roaming Tariffs : For calls, SMS, and data usage on networks not listed, standard roaming tariffs will apply.

: For calls, SMS, and data usage on networks not listed, standard roaming tariffs will apply. Multiple Subscriptions Allowed : Travelers can subscribe to the offer multiple times if required.

: Travelers can subscribe to the offer multiple times if required. Check Remaining Data: Easily keep track of your remaining data by dialing *706# on your Ufone Prepaid SIM.

Data Packages

Ufone offers a variety of Roam Like Home data packages to suit different needs and durations:

Data Validity Price (Rs.) 500 MB 7 Days Rs. 1,350 + tax 1 GB 15 Days Rs. 3,000 + tax 3 GB 30 Days Rs. 4,875 + tax 5 GB 30 Days Rs. 6,912 + tax

To activate any of these packages, simply dial *506# from your Ufone Prepaid number. After subscribing, you can enjoy data connectivity across the eligible countries listed above. Don’t miss out. Subscribe today and enjoy Ufone’s trusted 4G connectivity wherever you go!

