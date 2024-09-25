Stay Connected Globally with ‘Ufone Roam Like Home Data Offers’
Ufone keeps bringing new and amazing offers for its customers. ‘Ufone Roam Like Home Data offers’ allow users to enjoy seamless 4G data connectivity wherever they go. With these amazing roaming offers, Ufone Prepaid customers can travel across different countries and stay connected, just as they would at home. So, what are you waiting for? If you are planning to go on a business trip or vacation, subscribe to a suitable roaming data offer right now!
Eligible Countries & Roaming Networks
The ‘Roam Like Home’ offers are valid for Ufone Prepaid customers traveling to the following destinations, allowing them to enjoy Ufone’s trusted 4G data network through top-tier roaming partners:
|Country
|Roaming Partner Name
|UK
|Telefonica UK Limited, EE UK, ORANGE UK, JT (JERSEY), Vodafone UK
|Australia
|TPG Telecom Limited
|Austria
|T Mobile Austria GMBH
|Bahrain
|STC Bahrain
|Canada
|BELL Mobility, TELUS
|China
|China Unicom
|Egypt
|Etisalat Misr
|France
|Orange France
|Ghana
|Ghana Telecommunications Company LTD
|Iran
|RIGHTEL
|Iraq
|Asia Cell, Zain-Iraq
|Ireland
|Vodafone Ireland Limited
|Italy
|Vodafone Omnitel
|Kuwait
|Zain Kuwait
|Malaysia
|Maxis, Malaysia
|Netherlands
|Vodafone Libertel BV
|New Zealand
|Vodafone New Zealand Limited
|Oman
|Ooredoo Oman (Nawras)
|Qatar
|Ooredoo Qatar
|Romania
|Vodafone Romania
|Saudi Arabia
|STC (Saudia), Mobily, Zain (KSA)
|Singapore
|Star Hub
|South Africa
|Vodacom PTY LTD
|Spain
|Vodafone Espana, Orange Espagne, S.A.U
|Turkey
|Vodafone Telekomunikasyon A.S
|UAE
|Du UAE, Etisalat UAE
|USA
|Limitless Mobile, T-Mobile USA, Inc
Key Features
- Prepaid Customers Only: This offer is only for Ufone Prepaid customers, ensuring flexibility and convenience for travelers.
- Standard Roaming Tariffs: For calls, SMS, and data usage on networks not listed, standard roaming tariffs will apply.
- Multiple Subscriptions Allowed: Travelers can subscribe to the offer multiple times if required.
- Check Remaining Data: Easily keep track of your remaining data by dialing *706# on your Ufone Prepaid SIM.
Data Packages
Ufone offers a variety of Roam Like Home data packages to suit different needs and durations:
|Data
|Validity
|Price (Rs.)
|500 MB
|7 Days
|Rs. 1,350 + tax
|1 GB
|15 Days
|Rs. 3,000 + tax
|3 GB
|30 Days
|Rs. 4,875 + tax
|5 GB
|30 Days
|Rs. 6,912 + tax
How to Subscribe?
To activate any of these packages, simply dial *506# from your Ufone Prepaid number. After subscribing, you can enjoy data connectivity across the eligible countries listed above. Don’t miss out. Subscribe today and enjoy Ufone’s trusted 4G connectivity wherever you go!
Check Out: Subscribe to Your Favorite Ufone 4G Bundle & Get A Chance To Win 100% Cashback – PhoneWorld
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!