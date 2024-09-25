Stay Connected Globally with ‘Ufone Roam Like Home Data Offers’

Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Sep 25, 2024
Ufone Roam Like Home Offers

Ufone keeps bringing new and amazing offers for its customers. ‘Ufone Roam Like Home Data offers’ allow users to enjoy seamless 4G data connectivity wherever they go. With these amazing roaming offers, Ufone Prepaid customers can travel across different countries and stay connected, just as they would at home. So, what are you waiting for? If you are planning to go on a business trip or vacation, subscribe to a suitable roaming data offer right now!

Eligible Countries & Roaming Networks

The ‘Roam Like Home’ offers are valid for Ufone Prepaid customers traveling to the following destinations, allowing them to enjoy Ufone’s trusted 4G data network through top-tier roaming partners:

Country Roaming Partner Name
UK Telefonica UK Limited, EE UK, ORANGE UK, JT (JERSEY), Vodafone UK
Australia TPG Telecom Limited
Austria T Mobile Austria GMBH
Bahrain STC Bahrain
Canada BELL Mobility, TELUS
China China Unicom
Egypt Etisalat Misr
France Orange France
Ghana Ghana Telecommunications Company LTD
Iran RIGHTEL
Iraq Asia Cell, Zain-Iraq
Ireland Vodafone Ireland Limited
Italy Vodafone Omnitel
Kuwait Zain Kuwait
Malaysia Maxis, Malaysia
Netherlands Vodafone Libertel BV
New Zealand Vodafone New Zealand Limited
Oman Ooredoo Oman (Nawras)
Qatar Ooredoo Qatar
Romania Vodafone Romania
Saudi Arabia STC (Saudia), Mobily, Zain (KSA)
Singapore Star Hub
South Africa Vodacom PTY LTD
Spain Vodafone Espana, Orange Espagne, S.A.U
Turkey Vodafone Telekomunikasyon A.S
UAE Du UAE, Etisalat UAE
USA Limitless Mobile, T-Mobile USA, Inc

Key Features

  • Prepaid Customers Only: This offer is only for Ufone Prepaid customers, ensuring flexibility and convenience for travelers.
  • Standard Roaming Tariffs: For calls, SMS, and data usage on networks not listed, standard roaming tariffs will apply.
  • Multiple Subscriptions Allowed: Travelers can subscribe to the offer multiple times if required.
  • Check Remaining Data: Easily keep track of your remaining data by dialing *706# on your Ufone Prepaid SIM.

Data Packages

Ufone offers a variety of Roam Like Home data packages to suit different needs and durations:

Data Validity Price (Rs.)
500 MB 7 Days Rs. 1,350 + tax
1 GB 15 Days Rs. 3,000 + tax
3 GB 30 Days Rs. 4,875 + tax
5 GB 30 Days Rs. 6,912 + tax

How to Subscribe?

To activate any of these packages, simply dial *506# from your Ufone Prepaid number. After subscribing, you can enjoy data connectivity across the eligible countries listed above. Don’t miss out. Subscribe today and enjoy Ufone’s trusted 4G connectivity wherever you go!

Check Out: Subscribe to Your Favorite Ufone 4G Bundle & Get A Chance To Win 100% Cashback – PhoneWorld

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Laiba MohsinLast Updated: Sep 25, 2024
Photo of Laiba Mohsin

Laiba Mohsin

Laiba is an Electrical Engineer seeking a placement to gain hands-on experience in relevant areas of telecommunications. She likes to write about tech and gadgets. She loves shopping, traveling and exploring things.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF v 1.4.5
Back to top button
>