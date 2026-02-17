Stay Connected in Saudi Arabia with Jazz Roaming Bundle for just Rs 2350

Staying connected while traveling abroad is often expensive and inconvenient. To make international travel easier, Jazz offers the Saudi Roaming Bundle, designed specifically for customers visiting Saudi Arabia. This bundle allows users to enjoy affordable data services and smooth connectivity, making communication simple and stress-free.

With this roaming bundle, customers can use mobile data in Saudi Arabia just like they do in Pakistan. A key highlight of this offer is that WhatsApp audio and video calls work seamlessly across Saudi Arabia. Whether you are traveling for business, Umrah, Hajj, or a family visit, you can stay in touch with loved ones without worrying about high roaming charges.

The Jazz Saudi Roaming Bundle is designed to provide value for money while offering flexibility for different travel durations. Customers can choose from the following packages:

Available Packages

2 GB Data Price: PKR 2,390 (Inclusive of tax) Validity: 30 Days Suitable for short trips and moderate internet usage

6 GB Data Price: PKR 5,975 (Inclusive of tax) Validity: 45 Days Ideal for longer stays and higher data consumption



These bundles are competitively priced, making them some of the most affordable roaming options available for Saudi Arabia. The extended validity periods ensure that users do not have to worry about frequent reactivation during their stay.

Before traveling, customers must activate international roaming while still in Pakistan. Completing this step in advance guarantees uninterrupted service upon arrival in Saudi Arabia.

Activation Process

Activate roaming before leaving Pakistan.

Prepaid and Postpaid individual customers can dial: *ROAM# or *7626#

Prepaid customers receive free activation.

Postpaid individual customers must have a minimum credit limit of PKR 5,000.

B2B customers require a credit limit of PKR 10,000.

Send “Hi” on WhatsApp to 03003008000 for assistance.

Activate easily through the SIMOSA App.

The activation process is simple and user-friendly, ensuring that customers can complete everything within minutes. Multiple activation options provide flexibility and convenience, whether you prefer dialing a code, using WhatsApp, or managing services through the app.

The Jazz Saudi Roaming Bundle focuses on affordability, ease of use, and reliable performance. By offering generous data allowances and smooth WhatsApp calling, Jazz ensures that customers can communicate without interruption while traveling in Saudi Arabia.

