Stay Connected Like Never Before With Telenor 15 Days Extreme Offer

Telenor brings an amazing 15-Days Extreme Offer for its prepaid customers. ’15 Days Extreme’ is a comprehensive Telenor package to keep you connected effortlessly. For just Rs 500, subscribers can enjoy an impressive bundle of data, talk time, and SMS, perfect for those who want uninterrupted communication. So, what are you waiting for? Subscribe Now!

Offered Incentives

Internet : 130 GB

: 130 GB Telenor Minutes : 7500

: 7500 Other Network Minutes : 400

: 400 SMS: 7500

The ’15 Days Extreme Offer’ is designed for seamless streaming, surfing, chatting, and calling without any interruptions. It eliminates the hassle of regular re-subscriptions, allowing users to enjoy continuous connectivity. Customers can easily subscribe to the offer by dialing *345*126#. It’s also available through retailers, the MyTelenor App, and Easypaisa.

Price

The price of this package is PKR 500 (Balance Price PKR 435, incl. Tax)

Validity

The package is valid for 15 days from the subscription date. Subscribers will receive notifications once the package expires.

Terms and Conditions

The bundle will not renew automatically.

Customers can check their remaining resources by dialing *123#.

Prices are inclusive of tax.

The offer can be subscribed to multiple times within the validity period.

This Telenor Package provides a perfect solution for those seeking extensive data and talk time at a reasonable price. With its rich features, this package is set to improve the mobile experience for Telenor prepaid users. Stay connected and enjoy seamless communication with Telenor’s latest offer!

