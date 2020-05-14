This Ramzan, Zong 4G brings an amazing offer that keeps you connected with your beloved ones without any distraction and putting extra burden on your pocket. Now, keep in touch with your friends and family members Zong Mega Data Offer. You can get 50GB in Rs.100 load only for 7 days.

Stay Connected this Ramzan with Zong Mega Data Offer!

Now enjoy Zong’s Mega Data Offer with the highest mobile internet volume in any weekly bundle!

OFFER MECHANICS

BUNDLE PRICE VOLUME VALIDITY Mega Data Offer Rs. 74.38 +Tax 50GB (1am – 9am) for 7 days 7 days HOW TO SUBSCRIBE Just dial *808# from your phone!

TERMS & CONDITIONS

Below mentioned Taxes/ Charges would be applicable: Advance Income Tax (AIT) rate of 12.5% applies on every recharge

Sales tax (GST) of 19.5% on usage applies

Q. How can I check usage details of Mega Data Offer?

A. By dialing *102# (Charges 10 Paisa+Tax per inquiry)

Q. Will the Mega Data Offer be automatically renewed?

A. No

Q. Is there any download limit on Mega Data Offer?A. Customers can download as much as they want within the 50 GB volume from 1AM – 9AM

Q. Can I subscribe to DTO & GNO along with Mega Data Offer?

A. Yes, it can be subscribed. GNO & DTO resources will have precedence over Mega Data Offer resources within the time bracket (1AM – 9AM)

Q. What are the charges after 50GB mobile internet volume is consumed?

A. Re. 1+Tax/MB out-of-bundle rate is applicable between 1AM – 9AM & Rs. 4+Tax/MB between 9AM – 12AM until bundle expiry after which customers will be moved to their respective base tariff

Q. Can the bundle be re-subscribed after 50GB mobile internet volume is consumed?

A. Customers will first have to unsubscribe the offer by sending “UNSUB LNO” to 6464. After that customers can re-subscribe the offer by dialling *808#

Q. Will the customers be charged again if they subscribe to the bundle twice?

A. Yes

Source: ZONG

Recommended Reading: Work from Home with Zong Mobile Broadband Device