Pakistan’s two leading brands have joined hands to provide free unlimited mobile data to millions

Jazz, Pakistan’s leading digital communications company with 60 million users, and Pakistan’s leading juice brand – Nestlé Fruita Vitals have partnered to offer consumers an opportunity to win free data for up to 300 GBs a year. This partnership lets customers stay connected on the go.

Jazz, a data leader with its ‘customer first’ approach aims to provide its widely spread consumer base with unlimited data through the partnership with Nestlé Fruita Vitals. The Jazz Super 4G data can be won by scratching the code given on the side of each Jazz branded Fruita Vitals pack, available at stores across Pakistan.

Stay connected with Jazz and Nestlé Fruita Vitals

Commenting on this partnership, Head of Marketing, Rizwan Fazal stated, “Every third Pakistani is a Jazz customer and we take special pride in this. In this rare initiative, Jazz extends its offer to provide unlimited data to Nestlé’s customers in the times of increasing demand to stay connected to popular trends.”

Business Executive Officer, Juices, Coffee and CPW Fuad Ghazanfar said, “This unique promotion will add value to the lives of countless Gen-Z Nestlé Fruita Vitals consumers who breathe digital and use it to express themselves on a daily basis.”

Nestlé Fruita Vitals is one of Pakistan’s favorite juice brands with millions of consumers. It embodies the spirit of optimism, inspiring youth to look at life through the lens of positivity, making it a favorite beverage brand.

This partnership celebrates Jazz’s reach to over 60 million customers across the country.

All Jazz/ Warid pre-paid customers can dial *145* 12-digit code# to win Jazz Super 4G data. For more info about the promo, log onto www.jazz.com.pk or call 111 300 300 for any queries about code subscription.