Ufone’s Social Infinity offer is a comprehensive prepaid plan designed for users who need reliable communication services along with ample social media access. Priced at Rs. 1000, it includes 300 off-net minutes, 3000 Ufone and PTCL minutes, and a generous 30GB for social media usage, ensuring users can stay connected on platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Additionally, the offer provides 3000 SMS to stay in touch with friends and family.

The plan is valid for 30 days, making it a flexible choice for those who frequently use social apps and need uninterrupted voice and messaging services. Ufone subscribers can activate the Social Infinity offer by dialling *2025# or visiting the nearest Ufone retailer.

Stay Connected with Ufone’s Social Infinity Offer for Just Rs 1000

With the increasing reliance on digital communication, Ufone has structured this plan to cater to users looking for a balanced package that includes both data and voice, at an affordable price. It is ideal for students, professionals, or anyone who regularly uses their phone for both communication and social media browsing.

Offered Incentives:

300 off-minutes

3000 on-net minutes

3000 SMS

30 GB data

How to Avail This Offer:

You can avail of this offer by dialling *2025#. Or you can avail of it through the UPTCL app.

Price:

You can get this offer for Rs 1000

