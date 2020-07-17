Stay Connected with Your Loved Ones with Telenor One Time Postpaid Add-On Bundle

Telenor has introduced the Telenor One Time Postpaid Add-On bundle for its customer to stay connected all the time. Now Stay in touch with your Loved Ones for the whole month. Users can get the offer in just Rs. 800. Moreover, after subscribing to this offer, Telenor users can enjoy 4000 MBS, 3000 offnet minutes, and 2000 onnet minutes/SMS. If you want to subscribe to this offer, you need to dial *345*63# or subscribe via MyTelenor App. Moreover, all Telenor postpaid subscribers are eligible for this offer.

Telenor One Time Postpaid Add-On Bundle

Offered Incentives:

After subscribing to this offer, users will get

4000 MBs

3000 offnet minutes

2000 onnet minutes/ SMS

How to Avail the Offer:

To get the offer you need to dial *345*63#

Price:

Users can avail the offer in just Rs. 800 (incl tax)

Validity:

The offer is valid for one month

Terms and Conditions:

As per the directive of the Supreme Court, all consumer taxes on telecom services have been restored and will be applicable to your postpaid bill.

Bundle internet can be used on 2G, 3G, and 4G networks

Offer mechanics and price are subject to change after serving 7 days’ notice period to the customers

This bundle is available for Telenor postpaid consumer packages only

Telenor reserves the right to withdraw the offer at any time.

